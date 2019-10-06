Meet the children and mocha shakes

Repeatedly we hear from you readers whose favorite topic is the one I enjoy writing about the most (that is next to writing about hubby, of course). So this week I’ll plunge into the topic of our rapidly growing children.

This time will start with little Elijah, who is 19 months old. He has brought more smiles to our hearts and faces than we could ever tell. Why he bubbles with grins; the best is when one of the other children wake from a nap he’ll come over to them with his mouth wide open crooning over them with the biggest smile that could fit onto his face rimmed with auburn brown curls.

Next is blonde Jesse, who is almost two years old. He too has added untold spice to our family. His strong personality and “talkin” blue eyes don’t leave you guessing on how he’s doing. He is getting to be a little chatterbox.

Three-year-old Rayni is the next in line. As you know, we are currently fostering her and Jesse. A special thanks to all of you readers who have sent cards and letters, As I mentioned a few weeks ago, we were told that the adoption will be finalized by now. We were devastated by the news that among a stack of paperwork, a statement was discovered that had been missed and indicated that there might be Apache relatives out there. Now an IQWA search first needs to be submitted to the Apache Indian tribe in case there would be a match with an Apache relative wanting rights. It’s all part of a law that was passed years ago to protect tribal rights. This law still stands today. I don’t have a thing against Native Americans; it’s just been a disappointment to have things prolonged.

Thanks again for your support, you’ve been amazing. In the meanwhile, we keep loving them as our own. Rayni loves playing with dolls; hearing her sing to them is priceless. She’s like a sponge that soaks up all that is planted in her. She also helps our family memorize Bible verses.

Active Austin comes next. At four years old he is quite the little man. In spite of his rambunctious boyish ways, he is developing into a wonderful and gentle big brother for his younger siblings.

Julia just had her eighth birthday, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Thanks to Wyla from Wilmington, Ohio who sent her a cross-stitching set. She now enjoys spending her free time cross-stitching. She’s also getting started with roller skating and loves it.

With the durable flooring we have she even gets to wear them in the house. Now she discovered how much fun it is to wear them to wash the supper dishes, which is her routine after dinner job. It brings her up to just the right height, now she doesn’t need to use a step stool anymore and of course, makes dishes so much more pleasant to do!

Homeschooling is going well for her; each week, we seem to be getting a little more into a rhythm. We converted our sewing room into a little classroom which works quite well. Most of her school work is done in the forenoon. I’ve been amazed at how well things are coming together; at first, I didn’t know how it’ll all work out to home school her alongside our four preschoolers. I can’t say that we haven’t had any rough spots with trying to juggle everybody all at once, but it certainly has been a blessing that I wouldn’t change if I could.

Our family’s latest smoothie crush is these unforgettable mocha shakes. You can multiply the recipe to fit the number of folks you’re serving.

UNFORGETTABLE MOCHA SHAKES

1 cup crushed ice or milk cubes

1/3 cup cottage cheese

1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons cream

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon instant coffee granules

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon maple extract

1/4 teaspoon powdered stevia (or sugar to taste)

Blend all ingredients together in a blender until smooth. The cottage cheese adds a creamy texture and no one will ever guess this secret ingredient!

Serves 1

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers can write to Gloria at their new address:10510 E 350th Ave, Flat Rock, IL 62427.

