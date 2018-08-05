Ham and pea salad for easy summer treat

The Amish Cook column will return next week.

Gloria’s grandmother passed away late last week, so she’s had a funeral to prepare for, out of town guests to tend to, etc., so I thought I would give her a week off.

We have an easy, pea-sy, recipe today, and I thank reader Barbara for trying it out for us. Here is what she says:

“This is so very, very simple, yet wonderful. Mr. was trying and said he thought he had just been to a salad buffet, but this was better!!! Homemade and delicious!!!”

So, here it is, about as easy as it gets, but also about as delicious as it gets! Check out the recipe below!

Easy Ham and Pea Salad

2 cup green peas

1 1/2 cups chopped cooked ham

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup chopped red onion

1/2 cup ranch salad dressing

In a serving bowl, combine the peas, ham, cheese and onion. Pour the dressing over the top and toss to coat evenly.

Gloria’s Luscious Lemon Pie

1 cup of sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup of milk

3 egg yolks

½ cup lemon juice

½ teaspoon lemon extract

Pinch of salt

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup of sour cream

Mix sugar and cornstarch and add milk. Bring to a boil and cook several minutes and add egg yolks and boil gently. Next add lemon juice, lemon flavoring and a pinch of salt plus butter. Cool a bit and add 1 cup sour cream. Pour into a baked 9-inch pie shell, top with whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least one hour.

CHOCOLATE NO-BAKE COOKIES

1 3/4 cups white sugar

1/2 cup milk

1/3 cup cocoa

1/2 cup butter

3 cups quick oats

1/2 cup peanut butter

Boil first four ingredients in a medium saucepan for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add quick oats and peanut butter; mix well. Drop on wax paper and cool.

MONSTER COOKIE ENERGY BITES

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 tablespoons wheat germ

2 cups quick oats

2/3 cup flax seeds (optional)

2 tablespoons chia seeds (optional)

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup M&Ms (sometimes I use raisins instead)

Mix together. Roll into balls. Refrigerate or freeze. Yield: 2 dozen

CRUNCHY ONION RINGS

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 onions

Combine flour, baking powder, and seasonings. Beat egg, add milk and oil, then stir in flour mixture. Cut onions in 1/4 inch rings. Separate rings and dip into batter, one at a time. Drain briefly then drop into hot oil, about 375 degrees. Fry until golden brown, flip and continue to fry other side. Place onto a paper towel-lined platter and enjoy. This is a family favorite at our house. I’m sure it will be a hit at your house as well.

Marshmallow Krispie Bars

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

6 tablespoons cocoa

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup hot water

1/2 cup milk

Combine dry ingredients. Add remaining ingredients. Mix well and pour into a 9 by 13 cake pan. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Sprinkle 1 pkg. (10 oz.) marshmallows on top. Return to oven for 3 minutes. Cool.

In a medium saucepan heat 1 1/2 cup chocolate chips, 1 cup peanut butter, and 1 tablespoon butter over low heat until chocolate chips are melted. Remove from heat and add 1 1/2 cup crisp rice cereal, mix well and spread over marshmallows. Refrigerate and cut into bars.

Readers can write to Gloria at her new address: 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

