The Greene updates escort policy

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene Town Center beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7 is requiring anyone under the age of 16 to be accompanied by an adult over 21.

The shopping center on Indian Ripple Road posted the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday with a link to the entire policy on its website.

“In response to concerns raised by our tenants, residents, and shoppers, we believe this is what’s best for the overall safety of the tenants, the youths that are under 16, and customers of The Greene Town Center,” Greene officials posted.

In reply to a negative comment about the policy change, the Greene wrote, “We have experienced excessive amounts of damage, theft, vandalism and destruction from children, and at this point, we feel like this is the best option for the safety of our guests, tenants and residents, and for the overall well being of the shopping center.”

According to the policy:

— It is in effect for the entire town center with the exception of the cinema, and residents of The Greene. This includes all town center parking lots and parking garages.

— Youth under 16 working in the town center will be allowed in without an accompanying adult. But proof of work status will be required, and employees must go directly to place of employment and must leave the town center at the conclusion of their work shift.

— Proof of age will be required if the age of the youth and/or accompanying adult is not easily determined. Those whose age cannot be determined and who lack identification will be asked to leave the property.

— Acceptable identification is a photo ID from a state or government agency, school, or employer.

— Security will be monitoring the property, and any unescorted youth will be asked to leave the property. Individuals in violation of escort policy who refuse to leave the center when requested to do so by security officers, will be banned from the property and may be prosecuted for trespassing.

— One parent, over 21 years of age, may escort all his/her children. Additionally, adults over 21 years of age may escort up to four youths at a time.

— Accompanying adults are responsible for the actions of the escorted youth.

— Any person violating the posted rules of behavior will be asked to leave The Greene Town Center and could be banned from the center.

