Notice BoxSports Photos: Xenia battles Sidney in Division II first round playoff game By Steven Wright - November 1, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia and Sidney met in the first round of the OHSAA Division II playoffs on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium. Xenia won 31-14. Check out the recap of the first round matchup in the D-II playoffs between Sidney and Xenia. See all of the first round playoff scores for Greene County teams. Featured Local Savings