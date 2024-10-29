Notice BoxSports Photos: Greeneview, Legacy Christian battle in D-V girls soccer regional semifinal By Steven Wright - October 29, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview and Legacy Christian line up during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of Tuesday’s Division V girls soccer regional semifinal matchup at Skyhawk Stadium in Fairborn. The Knights won 4-3 over the Rams in a matchup of the top two seeds in the North region of the bracket. Check out the recap of the Division V girls soccer regional semifinal matchup between Greeneview and Legacy Christian. Featured Local Savings