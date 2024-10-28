U.S. 35/Valley/Trebein Road project changing Wednesday

XENIA — According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), a traffic shift is planned at the U.S. 35 Valley/Trebein interchange project this week and along with it will be the operation of a new signal.

The project to replace the existing at-grade U.S. 35/Valley/Trebein intersection with a full interchange at Valley/Trebein over U.S. 35 is moving along bringing with it “enhanced safety, the potential for economical development opportunities, and improved traffic flow” said ODOT officials.

“During the late evening and overnight hours this Wednesday, Oct. 30, our contractors will shift the westbound lanes of U,S. 35 to the Trebein Road interchange ramps, so all westbound traffic will be diverted by way of the off and on ramps and the signal will be set to stop-and-go operation in order to control the flow of traffic,” said Kathleen Fuller, ODOT Public Information Officer.

“This ‘up and over’ traffic movement will allow for the eastbound lanes to be shifted to the north so that crews can work along the south side of U.S. 35. The eastbound shift should occur in mid-November,” she added.

A newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Trebein Road and the ramps is being activated to flashing mode. With the signal in flashing mode, drivers on Trebein Road will see yellow flashing lights while the signal on the new, unopened U.S. 35 westbound tramp will be flashing red.

The signals will remain in flashing mode until the traffic shift has been completed and the ramps are open to traffic. Once the traffic shift is completed — potentially by Nov. 1 — the signal will be set to stop-and-go operation.

