Bellbrook wins fifth straight SWBL title

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook won the SWBL Southwestern Division title with a 14-7 victory against Ross on Friday.

It’s the fifth straight season the Golden Eagles have at least won a share of the division title.

Bellbrook (9-1) struggled on offense, but its defense and special teams stepped up once again to help their team prevail. After Ross tied the score at seven on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Noah Barrios returned the kickoff 96 yards to the house. It proved to be the winning score as neither side could add on during the second half.

Vincent Epifano opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Bellbrook’s offense was held to 145 total yards, its lowest amount during its nine-game win streak, and was only 1-for-8 on third down conversation attempts.

Five defenders had at least 10 tackles, with Preston Pettit’s 21 leading the way, in addition to Gavin Thobe, Carson Pund, Jude Omiatek and Preston Valente getting in on the action. Ross barely eclipsed 100 yards rushing on 42 carries against the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook got the No. 3-seed in D-III, Region 12, and will begin the first round of the playoffs hosting No. 14 Meadowdale on Friday.

Fairmont 20, Beavercreek 7

The Beavers hung with the top team in Region 2 and GWOC champs into the fourth quarter, getting a five-yard touchdown run by Calvin Svoboda in the fourth quarter to pull within six.

Chase Baker had 12 tackles on defense, and the group held the league’s leading rusher, Logan Doty, to 59 yards.

Zane Piatt returned to rush for 53 yards for the Beavers. Beavercreek will be the 15-seed in the postseason for D-I, R2, and starts its playoff journey at No. 2 Centerville.

Fenwick 19, Carroll 7

Josh Holzinger tossed a touchdown pass to Ben Austria to give Carroll a 7-6 halftime lead. A pair of TDs by Fenwick in the third and fourth quarters eliminated the Patriots from the playoff picture as the team finished 17th in the final rankings.

Carroll lost its final six games of the season after a 4-0 start.

Piqua 44, Fairborn 27

The Indians jumped out to a 24-0 lead and controlled the game afterward as Fairborn’s season ended.

Zyaire Cavitt and Cameron Faircloth both scored two touchdowns for the Skyhawks. Alexander Lauderman made 11 tackles to lead the defense.

Fairborn’s year ends with a 3-7 record.

