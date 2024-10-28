Contributed photos | Greene County Career Center

Students at the Greene County Career Center were treated to an up-close visit from the crew of CareFlight last week when the helicopter made a scheduled stop at the school. The helicopter and medical crew are the official voice of Premier Health’s CareFlight Air and Mobile, an air medical transport service and medical intensive care ground service.

