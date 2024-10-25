HS Football Previews: League titles, playoffs on the line for county teams

XENIA — Four Greene County teams know they are bound for the postseason.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Greeneview and Xenia all will play beyond Week 10. Carroll and Cedarville both have a chance still to qualify. Fairborn has been eliminated and will be playing its final game of the year Friday.

Bellbrook, Greeneview and Xenia all have either shared or outright conference titles to play for still this week in addition to all three trying to finish in the top four of the OHSAA computer rankings of their respective regions in order to have an opportunity to get two home games in the playoffs.

There’s only one more week left in the regular season, and a lot to play for across the area.

Beavercreek (3-6) at Fairmont (7-2)

Beavercreek is playing for playoff seeding for the first time ever. A win will be the only way to improve its current seeding of 12th in Region 2 and the Beavers already know they will be on the road next week to begin the Division I postseason.

The Firebirds could clinch at minimum a share for the GWOC title for the first time ever with a win. Fairmont has turned into the one of the league’s highest scoring teams, tied with Centerville for the most in league play and rank in third for all games.

Logan Doty is the GWOC’s leading rusher. Fairmont has won the last six meetings between the two teams.

Ross (4-5) at Bellbrook (8-1)

The Golden Eagles are a team few others will be happy to be matched up against in Region 12 as they are playing as well as any team in the area during its eight-game win streak. Bellbrook, which has not allowed a touchdown by its defense at home all season, is still not guaranteed a top-four seed to potentially get two home games even with a win despite currently sitting in the second seed slot.

Ross still has visions of being co-champs the SWBL Southwestern Division with a win. Emory Severance will be the league rushing leader, having run for more than 400 yards than any other player.

Fenwick (2-7) at Carroll (4-5)

The Patriots can help their chances by ending its losing streak against the GCL Co-ed, but the team’s D-III playoff chances are mostly out of its hands even with a win. Carroll will need some help some of its four non-conference wins and almost all of the team’s around them to lose this week to have a realistic chance. The Patriots have been outscored by more than 200 points in its five league losses.

Fenwick is eliminated from the D-IV playoffs, but one of its two wins has come against one of Carroll’s closest contenders to make the postseason in Talawanda. Only once this season has Fenwick scored more than 14 points, with Jackson Kauffman being responsible for more than half of the team’s 12 touchdowns for the year.

Greeneview (9-0) at Cedarville (4-5)

The Battle of 72 could be one of the most memorable in Greeneview history, with the Rams playing for its third undefeated regular season in school history. Greeneview has steamrolled OHC South opponents, allowing a total of six points in four games.

Cedarville has its season in front of them. A win would not only put the only blemish onto Greeneview’s record and reclaim bragging rights in the series, but the Indians would be assured of making the D-VII playoffs if it can pull off the upset.

Greeneview has won the last 10 meetings in the rivalry.

Piqua (3-6) at Fairborn (3-6)

The Skyhawks will be hoping to end its first season at its new home the same way it got the campaign started with a win. Fairborn is eliminated from postseason contention, but has the opportunity to play spoiler against Piqua.

The Indians will need a win and a bit of help to move into the top 16 of Region 8, but has a realistic chance to get there with a defeat of Fairborn. Both sides played some of the MVL’s top teams close this year and a win could help Fairborn earn some credibility as a potential league contender heading into next year.

OHSAA Computer Rankings

Division I

Region 2 – 1. Kettering Fairmont (7-2) 21.2778, 2. Galloway Westland (8-1) 21.1444, 3. Centerville (6-3) 19.7778, 4. Springfield (5-4) 15.898, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-3) 14.5808, 6. Lebanon (6-3) 13.1167, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-4) 12.1056, 8. Springboro (5-4) 11.4056, 9. Middletown (4-5) 8.9833, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-6) 5.9667, 11. Clayton Northmont (2-7) 5.2389, 12. Beavercreek (3-6) 3.5505, 13t. Hilliard Bradley (2-7) 3.3944, 13t. Marysville (2-7) 3.3944, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-8) 2.8111, 16. Dublin Coffman (1-8) 1.8667, 17. Hilliard Darby (1-8) 0.7222

Division II

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Anderson (9-0) 32.6333, 2. Xenia (9-0) 23.45, 3. Cin. LaSalle (7-2) 21.5223, 4. Harrison (7-2) 20.8182, 5. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 19.4778, 6. Kings Mills Kings (7-2) 19.4444, 7. Hamilton Badin (7-2) 18.5167, 8. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 15.2667, 9. Lima Senior (9-0) 14.6389, 10. Cin. Withrow (4-5) 11.4848, 11. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 9.3862, 12. Trotwood-Madison (4-5) 9.05, 13t. Sidney (5-4) 8.9778, 13t. Troy (5-4) 8.9778, 15. Monroe (4-5) 8.3833, 16. Trenton Edgewood (2-7) 5.0222, 17. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 4.75, 18. Loveland (3-6) 4.7111, 19. Piqua (3-6) 4.1944, 20. Miamisburg (2-7) 3.0833, 21. Day. Belmont (4-5) 2.8488, 22. Cin. Turpin (2-7) 2.7444, 23. Northwest (2-7) 2.3833, 24. Fairborn (3-6) 1.8889

Division III

Region 12 – 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-0) 26.0389, 2. Bellbrook (8-1) 21.0833, 3. Wapakoneta (9-0) 20.9222, 4. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-1) 19.6905, 5. London (9-0) 19.6222, 6. Batavia (7-2) 18.6944, 7. Bellefontaine (7-2) 17.0667, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 15.8833, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (6-3) 14.75, 10. Celina (6-3) 12.0444, 11. Wilmington (5-4) 11.3056, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 11.0111, 13. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 10.7111, 14. Franklin (4-5) 9.5889, 15. Oxford Talawanda (3-6) 7.9333, 16. Day. Carroll (4-5) 7.6056, 17. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-5) 7.5889, 18. Day. Meadowdale (6-3) 7.5544, 19. Cin. Hughes (4-5) 6.5909, 20. Chillicothe (2-7) 4.7167

Division V

Region 20 – 1. Jamestown Greeneview (9-0) 19.1167, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 17.9889, 3. West Liberty-Salem (8-1) 14.9667, 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (8-1) 14.4889, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 13.3167, 6. Williamsburg (8-1) 11.5465, 7. Carlisle (5-4) 11.1611, 8. Casstown Miami East (6-3) 10.2889, 9. Lima Bath (5-4) 9.9889, 10. Versailles (5-4) 9.0111, 11. Marion Pleasant (5-4) 8.298, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (5-4) 7.9944, 13. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.5707, 14. Arcanum (5-4) 6.8556, 15. Middletown Madison (3-6) 5.8535, 16. St. Paris Graham Local (3-6) 5.4111, 17. Richwood North Union (2-7) 3.7556, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-5) 3.0833, 19. Cin. North College Hill (3-5) 2.7159, 20. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 2.0404

Division VII

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 21.4944, 2. Minster (7-2) 16.0556, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 15.5179, 4. Ansonia (8-1) 15.3944, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (8-1) 14.1722, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (7-2) 11.0833, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 10.5333, 8. New Bremen (4-5) 8.7389, 9. New Madison Tri-Village (7-2) 8.4889, 10. St. Henry (5-4) 8.3111, 11. DeGraff Riverside (4-5) 6.8778, 12. Fort Loramie (4-5) 6.4222, 13. Manchester (3-5) 4.4935, 14. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-5) 4.2667, 15. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-6) 3.8722, 16. Lockland (2-6) 3.7536, 17. Cedarville (4-5) 3.1364, 18. Hamilton New Miami (3-5) 2.9706, 19. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-6) 2.3722, 20. Fort Recovery (2-7) 2.3389

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.