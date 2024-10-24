Faithful to the point of death

“Then some Jews came from Antioch and Iconium and won the crowd over. They stoned Paul and dragged him outside the city, thinking he was dead. But after the disciples had gathered around him, he got up and went back into the city. The next day he and Barnabas left for Derbe.” (Acts 14:19-20)

Here is an example of the fickleness of faith. It can have dynamic shifts. The people wanted to make Paul and Barnabas gods and now they wanted to kill them. What was that all about? In the area of faith and belief people are easy prey for deception. Critical thinking is not a practiced art for most people. They are easily swayed. The Jews that hounded Paul and Barnabas were able to persuade the people to turn on Paul, especially, because he was the chief speaker. He received their wrath to the point of death. Yet, he survived. And surprisingly, went back into the city.

Let us not be discouraged here. Certainly, there were persons who came to faith in Jesus. They were simply overwhelmed by the rest of the violent crowd. Witnessing for Jesus, no matter the circumstances, is never a waste of time. Paul and Barnabas, however, knew that their days in Lystra were over. They were guided by the Holy Spirit to Derbe, and another opportunity to share about the Savior of the world, Jesus.

Heavenly Father, no matter the opposition to our faith enable us by Your Holy Spirit to stand firm. Increase our trust in Jesus. Increase our witness for Him to the point of death. Increase our battle cry: JESUS!

In His name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.