Consortium to honor three officers for community service

XENIA — The Greene County Consortium on Domestic and Sexual Violence will be recognizing three law enforcement officers for their service to the community.

The annual Law Enforcement Excellence in Service Awards will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Job and Family Services Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

The event honors the dedication and service of local law enforcement officers in their service to victims. This year’s award recipients are: Cody Smith, Cedarville Police Department; Katie Gee, Beavercreek Police Department; and Nathaniel Slone, Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

These award recipients have demonstrated unwavering commitment, bravery, and professionalism in their roles, making significant positive impacts within our community, according to a release from Violence Free Futures, which is part of the consortium.

The ceremony will include remarks from local officials, a presentation of awards, and an opportunity for the community to express their gratitude to these distinguished officers.

Annually, prior to October, which is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the consortium accepts nominations from peers of those involved in law enforcement response to domestic and sexual violence. From these nominations, the list of recipients will include officers and dispatchers from the area who have gone “above and beyond” in their protection efforts for victims. They will be presented with a coin to represent excellence in service.

The mission of Violence Free Futures (VFF) is to end family, domestic, and sexual violence and its impact in Greene County through prevention, intervention, collaborative community programs, and safe housing. Core values are respect, integrity, compassion, empowerment and inclusion.

VFF has a comprehensive range of services to help protect victims and provide the support services necessary to rebuild their lives. Services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, safe housing, children and youth services, community advocacy, counseling, education, and training.

