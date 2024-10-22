Boys Soccer: Top seeded Beavercreek easily advances; three other county schools win

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek got the postseason started refreshed and ready rather than rusty.

The Beavers, the No. 1-seed in the North Region, began Southwest District tournament play with a 6-0 win at home against No. 5 Wayne on Thursday.

Beavercreek had been off for 10 days following its last regular season game on Oct. 12. Five its final six games came against teams with winning records, but the Beavers excelled despite the difficult competition in finishing the regular season with an unbeaten record.

Wayne faced constant pressure but held off Beavercreek for the first 20 minutes on Tuesday. Eric Pedro finally broke open the scoring with his first goal of the season after corralling a loose ball at the top of the penalty box.

Beavercreek (14-0-4) only needed two and a half minutes to get a second after Parker Reichley sent a missile through the defense from close to 30 yards out that evaded the reach of a diving keeper for a 2-0 lead.

The Beavers led 3-0 at the break and quickly maintained its attack after halftime as Josiah Rodriguez scored off a corner sent in from Jonathon Guiliano. Pedro got a second and Seth Dierker capped the scoring with just under nine minutes remaining.

Beavercreek will play Lakota East in Saturday’s district final round, which is expected to be played at Centerville High School. Each year since 2008 the Beavers have advanced to the district finals, but have not made it to regionals since the state championship season in 2017.

D-II — No. 2 Northmont 8, No. 5 Fairborn 0

Fairborn allowed a hat trick and two other two-goal games as its season ended in its first Division II tournament game.

The Skyhawks wrap up the season with a 7-9-1 record after a second place finish in the MVL Valley Division.

D-III — No. 1 Carroll 8, No. 10 Piqua 0

Carroll spread the wealth in winning its sixth straight contest. Jackson Schumann, Shawn Seymour and Noah Haggerty all had two goals, and Logan Apwisch and Caedan Cooper both scored a goal as well in the mercy rule win.

The Patriots (17-1-2) match up with GCL Co-ed rival McNicholas in Saturday’s district final kicking off at 4 p.m. at Lakota West High School. Carroll won the regular season meeting 4-1 between the two teams.

D-III — No. 3 Chaminade Julienne 2, No. 4 Bellbrook 0

The SWBL Southwestern Division champs got a second chance at CJ, but came up short again on the road.

Bellbrook’s season ends with an 8-7-3 record.

D-V — No. 4 Legacy Christian 3, No. 7 Milton Union 1

Legacy Christian (13-6-0) advances to the district final round for the second straight season.

The Knights face the top seed from the South Region, Summit Country Day, at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Trotwood High School.

D-V — No. 5 Yellow Springs 5, No. 6 Dixie 1

The Bulldogs had lost eight consecutive games heading into the tournament, but now found themselves in the district finals after two dominant wins.

Yellow Springs (7-10-1) will play MBC champion and the region’s top seed Dayton Christian at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Springfield High School. DC won a regular season game 3-1 between the two teams.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.