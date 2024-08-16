County could have several state golf contenders

The Beavercreek girls golf team is unbeaten in league play to start its season Scohy Bellbrook’s girls golf is enjoying another strong start despite the program’s infancy.

XENIA — High school golf season is the first to get started in Ohio each fall and the season is already in full swing with several local teams and players making some early noise.

Bellbrook has been the clubhouse leader in the early weeks on both the boys and girls side.

The Golden Eagles boys team returns all five of its top players from last season in Aidan Caswell, David Gregory, Brody Miller, CJ Scohy and Brody Seitz. The group has been playing in some of the top local tournaments in the early part of the season and produced several top-5 team finishes.

Scohy may be the best player representing Greene County this season. The senior and Wright State commit consistently challenges par and recently shot a career best 65 at Dayton Country Club to tie the school record. He has medaled or been in contention in nearly every competition he has played so far.

Bellbrook’s girls team took home first in the SWBL’s early season tournament and had four of the top-5 finishers. Ainsley Gregory leads the team in scoring, while Alexi Knight, Lainey Schleich and Alina Shroyer are frequently producing good scores.

The Beavercreek girls team also is undefeated in duel matches so far and should be a league contender in the GWOC. Nora Meek is on the area’s best scorers and along with fellow senior Hailey McKenzie have the team playing well. Caitlin Larson recently shot a personal best in the 40s.

Greeneview boys also are having a good start to its year. After graduating three seniors, the Rams are still performing well with Braeden Gill, Andrew Burkett and Hagan Witt leading the scoring. They have won several OHC matches to start the year.

League tournaments will take place in mid-September. Sectional tournaments begin late September, with the state tournament wrapping up the year at NCR Country Club in Dayton in mid-October.

