Teen faces decades in prison

XENIA — A teenager will spend more than two decades in prison for his role in an incident that began as a crash last November.

Tyion Thornton, 19, was sentenced to 28-33.5 years including mandatory firearm specifications Wednesday after he pled guilty to attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property in June.

The recommended 35 years in prison, according to a press release from County Prosecutor David Hayes.

Records show that Xenia police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Second Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2023 after Thornton crashed a stolen Nissan Murano into numerous parked vehicles. After the crash, several local residents exited their homes to check on Thornton. Thornton was approached by two residents at which time he discharged his firearm at least six times, officials said, adding that after one of the victims was struck and fell to the ground, Thornton proceeded to stand over him and fire several more times at point-blank range.

The victim was struck numerous times in the torso, chest, and arm but survived. Thornton also discharged the firearm toward a second victim according to court records. The second victim suffered a minor abrasion on his calf.

Thornton fled the area after shooting both victims, the release said.

While officers were processing the shooting scene at East Second Street, Xenia Officers were dispatched to the area of Wyoming Drive on the report of a stolen GMC Sierra truck. Officers located the truck in the parking lot of Circle K in Xenia. Thornton was apprehended at Circle K, inside the women’s restroom, where he hid a second firearm at the bottom of the trash can, Hayes said. Xenia officers and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies took Thornton into custody at that time.

Xenia detectives discovered the second firearm located at the bottom of the trash can at Circle K was stolen from a vehicle parked on Wyoming Drive. Xenia detectives also learned Thornton was previously adjudicated a delinquent in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery in two separate cases.