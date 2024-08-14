Fairborn Athletic HOF 2024 class announced

Harper Stewart Logan Williams Redd Photos contributed | Craig Moore The 1974 Fairborn Park Hills boys cross country team.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Athletic Hall of Fame has released the inductees for its Class of 2024.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement will occurr at the Sept. 13 home football game. A reception at 5 p.m. will take place in the commons area inside the main event entrance to Fairborn High School. Honorees will be formally inducted at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. They will be honored again during halftime of the football game.

Jaymee Veney Harper — FHS Class of 2011 — Basketball

Jaymee was a four year letter winner and the school record holder for most rebounds in a game at 23.

She achieved the following individual honors:

2008 All GWOC So. Division honorable mention. — 2009 All GWOC So. Division 2nd team. — 2010 and 2011 Skyhawks Team MVP — 2010 1st Team GWOC So. Division; 1st Team GWOC All-Conference; District 15 All-underclassman team; All Southwest Distict 2nd team. — 2011 1st Team GWOC So. Division; 1st Team All GWOC Conference; District 15 All Upper Classman team; District 15 All-Star game; 1st Team All Southwest District

She helped lead the Skyhawks to the 2010 GWOC So. Division Championship and 2011 GWOC So. Div. Co-Championship, Sectional Championship and District Runners-up.

She received a full athletic scholarship to Division I St. Francis College, NY. There she won a conference championship, 1st Team NEC Conference two years, All Tournament Team and Co-MVP. Career 1000 point scorer. Played professionally in Austria and became a Nike Sponsored athlete for NYC women’s basketball until 2019. She’s a full time teacher in a New York Charter school as well as coaching and authoring a book.

John Stewart — Fariborn Baker HS, Class of 1982 — Basketball, Baseball

John was an outstanding athlete lettering three years in both basketball and baseball. All-State in both sports earning 2nd team All State in basketball – the highest ranking of any basketball player in Fairborn. 1st Team All-League in the Miami Central Conference for 2 years in both basketball and baseball as well as 1st team All – Area. Led the basketball team to 3 winning seasons. His senior season the team finished with a record of 18-6 winning the MCC Co-Championship, Sectional championship, and was District runner-up. Finished 2nd in career points reaching 1,064 points. He was a 3-time winner of the Team Coaches Award for baseball and also a winner of the award in basketball. Led the baseball team in batting average and stolen bases. Won the Scholar-Athlete Award his senior year with a perfect 4.0 GPA and was Class Valedictorian.

Earned a Division I Scholarship for baseball to Northwestern University in the Big 10 lettering all 4 years. Set the school record for stolen bases for his career. Received All-Big 10 Academic Award and a All-American Academic Award. Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds playing 2 years of minor league baseball. He left baseball to start a successful business career with the Intel Corporation and resides in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.

Tsgt. Michelle Logan — FHS Class of 2004 — Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Softball

Logan received 10 Varsity Letters during her career: 1 each in Soccer and volleyball, 4 in basketball, 4 in softball

As a basketball player, in her Junior year she was 1st team All Mid-Miami League (MML), 1st Team All Southwest District and set a new school record for most points scored in a game at 31. During her senior year she was 1st team All MML, All Southwest District honorable mention, and 1st team District 15 and was Team MVP.

As a softball player, she was 1st Team All-MML multiple times and set school records of 37 stolen bases in a single season and career at 101.

Her freshman college career was at Northern Kentucky in NCAA D-II. The Norse were ranked #1 in the NCAA and hold the record for a 55-0 single season. She completed her career at D-I Wright State, where as an outfielder they were back-to-back Horizon League Champions advancing to the NCAA Regionals.

Tsgt. Logan lives in the area and is in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a Flight and Operational Medical Technician in the 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron. A small business owner who helps veterans and fellow Fairborn Alumni small buisnesses. The Hall of Fame Committee thanks her for her continued service to the nation and local citizens.

Kendrick Williams — FHS Class of 2012 — Basketball, Football

Williams won 6 Varsity Letters, getting 4 in basketball and 2 in football.

As a football player, he was the starting quarterback as a junior and senior. In the 2011 season, as a senior, he led the Skyhawks to a GWOC South Division Championship, the first football championship since 1976. He was the team Skyhawk Award winner and 1st Team GWOC South Division both years.

In basketball he excelled all four seasons of his career. Four times he was 1st Team All Greater Western Ohio Conference South Division, three times 1st Team All GWOC Conference, and twice the Player of the Year in the GWOC. He was a two-time season scoring leader in the GWOC and twice named as a Southwest District All-Star, as well as three times a top-100 underclassman ranking in Ohio. Led the Skyhawks to a GWOC South Division Championship in 2011 and District Runners-up.

Williams is still the all-time leading scorer in Fairborn basketball history with 1,542 points. During his senior season he averaged 24 points per game with a field goal percentage of 46.5.

He attended Columbus State Community College where he was 1st team all conference.

He is an educator and coach at a charter school in Georgia.

Jordan Redd — FHS Class of 2012 — Cross Country, Track

An outstanding cross country and track star earning four varsity letters in each sport and winning eight team MVP awards.

Competing in the Greater Western Ohio Conference South Division he was a 13-time champion. Individual Championships in Cross Country and track championships in the 800M, 1600M, 3200M runs. Two-time recognition as the GWOC Conference Track Athlete of the year and four-time recipient of the GWOC South Div. Athlete of the year.

In the combined sports he was seven-times a District Champion and a nine time state qualifier. .

Currently still holds the FHS records on the track in the 800M run, 3200M run and Steeplechase. In cross country he has the 5,000M record. To date he is still the GWOC 3200M record holder.

Redd was an Ohio State University track scholarship athlete for four varsity seasons. Twice named Big 10 Athlete of the Week and twice All- Academic team and one time Sportsmanship Award.

Jordan currently is a voluntary assistant cross-country coach at Wright State University.

Fairborn Park Hills HS — 1974 boys cross country team

The 1974 Park Hills Cross Country team was one of the greatest long distance teams in Fairborn school’s history. Going undefeated during the season winning all dual meets and 7 invitationals defeating 78 teams. They won the Sectional Championship, finished 2nd in the District, and 6th place in the State Team Cross Country Meet. Led by 2 runners who finished in the top 5; John Glidewell finishing 2nd and Jimmy Kemplin 5th; followed by a strong group of five more Park Hills runners.

The ‘74 Park Hills team was coached by Fairborn HS graduate Tom Baugh. The varsity team members included: Tom Fleet, John Glidewell, Larry Glidewell, Jimmy Kemplin, Mike Meldon, John Rahn, and Marvin Vastbinder.

