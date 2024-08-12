Sports Digest: August 13, 2024

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

Boys Golf

Cedarville 173, Madison Plains 189

FRIDAY

Girls Tennis

Urbana 4, Greeneview 1

Addy Gill won at first single for the Rams’ only point. Laure Hoecke was at second singles and Olivia Wheeler third singles.

Abby Bottorff and Emma Lovely, along with Sofia Chipe and Jade Reed, made up the doubles teams.

SCHEDULES

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Legacy Christian at Warrior Golf Classic, 9 a.m.

Carroll at Middletown Christian Invite, 10 a.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek at Oakwood, 12 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Stivers at Greeneview, 3:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Miami Valley, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek at Indian Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Stebbins, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Cedarville at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Bellbrook at Northmont, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football

Greeneview at Blanchester, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Boys Golf

Cedarville at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 4:30 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Xenia at Clinton Massie, 4 p.m.

Alter at Bellbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Springboro at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Alter, 4 p.m.

Sidney at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

BRIEFS

Xenia sports passes on sale

XENIA — Multiple passes and ticket options are now on sale for Xenia High School athletics for the 2024-25 school year.

All-sports passes and reserved seats for varsity football went on sale Monday.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes:

Student Pass ($60): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student (high school age and younger) to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($90): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. You can purchase a second adult pass for $60.

Family Pass ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. Additional family members in the same household may be added for $60 each.

Senior Citizen Pass (Free): Xenia residents 62 years and older can receive this pass for free admission to middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. All Senior Citizen Passes can be picked up at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center next to the Xenia YMCA.

The all-sports passes are not valid for postseason or tournament games.

Reserved football seats are $75 each and are good for the blue seat backs for all 2024 varsity games including the jamboree game vs Clinton-Massie, all five home football games and any home playoff games. Staff members, senior citizens, adult, and family pass members can purchase a reserved seat for $20.

Football parking passes are also available to be purchased.

The passes and reserved seats will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. on Monday through Friday at the Xenia athletic office, and at Doug Adams Stadium from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Check and money orders are requested as payment options, with the athletic department asking fans to not use cash.

Fairborn athletic passes on sale

Fairborn High School has released in 2024-25 athletic season pass ticketing options.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes which may be used digitially:

Student Pass ($63): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student from grade kindergarten through 12th to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($78): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 2 children) ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 3 children) ($268): This pass is good for admission of up to five people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 4 children) ($308): This pass is good for admission of up to dix people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Senior Citizen Pass ($13): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one senior citizen (age 60 or older) to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

The passes will be good for any home regular season event and not be eligible for any home tournament or postseason events.

Individual tickets are also on sale for home Fairborn football and volleyball games. Football ticket prices are $9, with the home opener at the new football field scheduled for Sept. 6 against West Carrollton. Volleyball tickets are $8, with the first match at the new Skyhawk Arena set to be played on Aug. 17 hosting Oakwood and Northmont.

Play It Forward Golf Outing returns

The 11th Annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ’73, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at WGC in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The golf scramble begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 23. All registrations should be received no later than August 30.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need – our 12th $4000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit our Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals:

Jerry Boggs – [email protected]

Diane Wuebben Ponder – [email protected]

Sheryl Haines Yeazel – [email protected]

Steve Greene – [email protected]