Skyhawk Stadium sees first action as it opens to public

Skyhawk Stadium at the site of the new Fairborn High School got its first taste of Friday night action when it opened its doors for a three-team scrimmage event. Fans got a free opportunity to tour the facility and see the new field, scoreboard and more as Fairborn hosted Hamilton Badin and Talawanda.
Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
