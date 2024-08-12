Skyhawk Stadium sees first action as it opens to public

Steven Wright
-
0

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Skyhawk Stadium at the site of the new Fairborn High School got its first taste of Friday night action when it opened its doors for a three-team scrimmage event. Fans got a free opportunity to tour the facility and see the new field, scoreboard and more as Fairborn hosted Hamilton Badin and Talawanda.

.

