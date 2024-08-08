WU student convicted of harassment

XENIA — A 23-year-old man from Detroit was found guilty of harassment with a bodily substance by a Greene County jury on Aug. 6.

Shawn Whitfield will be sentenced at a later date for the crime, committed after a disturbance at Wilberforce University Jan. 13.

According to Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes, who announced the guilty verdict, Wilberforce University Police were dispatched to a disturbance at the Living Learning Center. Officers made contact with Whitfield, who appeared highly intoxicated at the time. After numerous attempts to calm Whitfield, he became disruptive and was arrested for disorderly conduct. Whitfield started fighting with the Wilberforce University Police Officer, Hayes said.

The Wilberforce University Police Officer immediately requested additional police units to respond. Officers from Central State University, Xenia Police Division, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Cedarville Police Department responded to assist. Whitfield continued to fight officers, including making threats to spit on the officers and threats of physical violence. Officers decided to transport Whitfield to Greene Memorial Hospital to ensure any medical needs were addressed.

While in the Greene Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Whitfield continued to fight officers. Hospital staff were required to restrain Whitfield. They attempted to verbally de-escalate Whitfield on numerous occasions, but they were unsuccessful. While officers were walking out of Whitfield’s hospital room, Whitfield sat up and intentionally spit at officers who were standing several feet away.

The spit landed on a Xenia Police Division officer’s mouth and lip area. The officer was not identified. Whitfield testified at trial and stated he was too intoxicated to recall even being at Greene Memorial Hospital. Whitfield was indicted for harassment with a bodily substance on Jan. 22. After the guilty verdict was announced, Whitfield was taken into custody.

“Police officers should not have to deal with this sort of nonsense,” Hayes said. “This incident took over 10 officers from five different police departments off the streets. This may not seem serious to some, but it is a felony offense, and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office takes it very seriously. Police officers deserve our respect and not our contempt. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Henne and Victim Advocate Rebecca Walsh did a great job preparing and presenting the State’s case. I commend their efforts.”