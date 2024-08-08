Longtime Juvenile Court CASA volunteer retires after 21 years

Karen Rase | Greene County News Jean Lockwood (holding plaque) is honored by the Greene County Commissioners with a resolution recognizing her many years of dedicated service. Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis, Greta McKenzie, CASA director, and Brittany Hensley, court administrator are also pictured with Lockwood and the county commissioners.

XENIA — After more than 21 years and 5,000 hours advocating for abused and neglected children of Greene County, Jean Lockwood has retired as a court appointed special advocate.

Her last day of work was July 8 and she was honored by the Greene County Board of Commissioners Thursday.

Lockwood, who was sworn in on April 1, 2003, was instrumental in spreading awareness of the CASA mission throughout the community, actively engaging in outreach efforts at churches, community events, and fundraisers, according to her former supervisor Greta McKenzie.

“Her dedication extended beyond advocacy, as she supported and mentored new volunteers and encouraged others to join the CASA program and make a difference in the lives of children,” McKenzie said. “Her compassionate and calming communication style fostered better relationships with CPS caseworkers and facilitated positive outcomes for many children in difficult situations.”

Lockwood participated in 627 hours of in-service training, demonstrating her commitment to ongoing professional development and ensuring high quality advocacy for children in the community.

“Jean impacted the lives of numerous children and families through her advocacy, referrals for resources, and support for children’s educational and independent living needs,” McKenzie said. “Her devotion to her CASA children is exemplified by her ongoing relationships with many of them, providing a listening ear and ensuring their voices are heard in court.”

Although she is no longer a volunteer, her legacy will continue, according to McKenzie.

“She will continue to be a ‘forever’ CASA volunteer and peer mentor telling people how important our mission is,” she said. “She’s an amazing woman who cares about her community.”

“I have known Jean for many years as we attended the same church, Aley UMC, in Beavercreek. Jean made me aware of the Greene County CASA program. I immediately enrolled in the CASA training program and was soon given my first child assignment before my Lexis-Nexis retirement,” said Pat Martin, longtime friend of Lockwood’s.

“However, at the same time, I was unable to drive and Jean helped me visit my CASA child. As I progressed into my new career as a CASA, Jean was an invaluable, experienced resource for any questions I had with my assigned children, and the maze of paperwork and reports,” added Martin.

Lockwood is a graduate of Purdue University and Wright State University with a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling.

