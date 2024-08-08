High School golf underway; Bellbrook, Meek produce strong performances — Sports Digest: August 8, 2024

Meek

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Girls Golf

Southeastern 217, Greeneview 247

Gabbie Burkett led the Rams with a 50, and Maddie Owens shot 59 in the season opening match at Jasper Hills Golf Club.

Alayna Payton added a 65, and Kylie Cavener shot 73.

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Bellbrook wins Miamisburg Invite

Led by a 2-under, 70, by C. J. Scohy, the Golden Eagles were the team champions at the tournament played at Pipestone Golf Course with a 302 score.

Scohy finished in second place, and David Gregory shot 72 to finish in third.

Other scores: Catholic Central 174, Cedarville 189

Girls Golf

Nora medals at Miamisburg Invite

Beavercreek’s Nora Meek shot 72 at Pipestone to finish first in the Miamisburg Invitational.

Beavercreek as a team finished in third, with Hailey McKenzie shooting 88.

Bellbrook won the team championship with a 351. Ainsley Gregory led the team with an 84 to finish in seventh place.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 176, Cedarville 201

Andy Burkett was medalist with a 40 and Braeden Gil shot 42 for the Rams.

Hagan Witt had a 44 and Owen Taylor shot 50 in the win.

SCHEDULES

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Football

Dunbar at Cedarville, 7 p.m (scrimmage)

Badin at Fairborn, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Greeneview at Milton Union, 7 p.m. (scrimmage)

Boys Golf

Carlisle at Greeneview, 1 p.m.

Carroll at Arrow Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Urbana at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football

Alter/Tippecanoe/TBD at Beavercreek, 10 a.m. (quad scrimmage)

Valley View at Xenia, 10 a.m. (scrimmage)

Carroll at Eaton/Butler, 11 a.m. (scrimmage)

Boys Golf

Carroll at Ryan Reynolds Memorial, 9 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek at CJ Invite, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys Golf

Xenia at Troy Invite, 8 a.m.

Wayne at Beavercreek, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 3 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Carlisle at Greeneview, 10 a.m.

Beavercreek at Greenville Invite, 111 a.m.

Carroll at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Massillon Perry at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Wayne at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

BRIEFS

Xenia sports passes on sale

XENIA — Multiple passes and ticket options are now on sale for Xenia High School athletics for the 2024-25 school year.

All-sports passes and reserved seats for varsity football went on sale Monday.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes:

Student Pass ($60): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student (high school age and younger) to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($90): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. You can purchase a second adult pass for $60.

Family Pass ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Buccaneer middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. Additional family members in the same household may be added for $60 each.

Senior Citizen Pass (Free): Xenia residents 62 years and older can receive this pass for free admission to middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year. All Senior Citizen Passes can be picked up at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center next to the Xenia YMCA.

The all-sports passes are not valid for postseason or tournament games.

Reserved football seats are $75 each and are good for the blue seat backs for all 2024 varsity games including the jamboree game vs Clinton-Massie, all five home football games and any home playoff games. Staff members, senior citizens, adult, and family pass members can purchase a reserved seat for $20.

Football parking passes are also available to be purchased.

The passes and reserved seats will be on sale from 9-11 a.m. on Monday through Friday at the Xenia athletic office, and at Doug Adams Stadium from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Check and money orders are requested as payment options, with the athletic department asking fans to not use cash.

Fairborn athletic passes on sale

Fairborn High School has released in 2024-25 athletic season pass ticketing options.

There are multiple options to purchase all-sport passes which may be used digitially:

Student Pass ($63): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one student from grade kindergarten through 12th to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Adult Pass ($78): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one adult to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 2 children) ($250): This pass is good for admission of up to four people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 3 children) ($268): This pass is good for admission of up to five people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Family Pass (2 parents and 4 children) ($308): This pass is good for admission of up to dix people per household for all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

Senior Citizen Pass ($13): This pass is good for unlimited admission for one senior citizen (age 60 or older) to all Skyhawk middle and high school home sports events for the 2024-25 school year.

The passes will be good for any home regular season event and not be eligible for any home tournament or postseason events.

Individual tickets are also on sale for home Fairborn football and volleyball games. Football ticket prices are $9, with the home opener at the new football field scheduled for Sept. 6 against West Carrollton. Volleyball tickets are $8, with the first match at the new Skyhawk Arena set to be played on Aug. 17 hosting Oakwood and Northmont.

Play It Forward Golf Outing returns

The 11th Annual Play It Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the XHS Class of ’73, is scheduled for Sept. 7 at WGC in Xenia.

Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The golf scramble begins at 9 a.m. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until August 23. All registrations should be received no later than August 30.

The goal of the fundraiser is to give back to current XHS graduates in need – our 12th $4000 scholarship was awarded in May.

Visit our Facebook page at Xenia Play It Forward Fundraiser to download sponsorship and registration forms or contact one of the following individuals:

Jerry Boggs – [email protected]

Diane Wuebben Ponder – [email protected]

Sheryl Haines Yeazel – [email protected]

Steve Greene – [email protected]