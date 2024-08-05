GCCC student attends Kentucky forest program

FAIRBORN — Over the summer, one Fairborn High School and Greene County Career Center student had the chance to attend a unique program focused on wildlife conservation in Kentucky’s Robinson Forest.

Jason Brandt is entering his senior year this year at the Greene County Career Center, focusing on the study of forestry and wildlife biology and he had was able to pursue these career aspirations at The Kentucky Forest Leadership Program.

“It seemed like a really great opportunity,” said Brandt, who went on the trip June 2-7. “We did it all.”

As with most wildlife-centered programs, a certain level of danger is expected. Brandt said part of the education included finding and tagging animals like salamanders.

“We even got to learn how to handle venomous and non-venomous snakes,” he said. “We found and tagged a copperhead, that was an experience I don’t think I’ll ever get out on my own.”

Brandt said one helpful tip he learned about handling dangerous animals is to just “treat them like it’s not going to bite you,” which might be easier said than done.

Groups were fairly large, but Brandt said they split off into different categories of study and he was able to be a part of a much smaller forestry group consisting of less than 10 students.

“I’ve been interested in this nearly all my life,” said Brandt. “Since I went to the career center I’ve gotten some good opportunities. I wouldn’t have been able to go on that trip without the career center.”

Brandt was already heavily involved in wildlife conservation, and said this experience really allowed him to affirm his interest. He is the secretary of the Greene County Career Center FFA Chapter, and regularly volunteers with the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association at Pearl’s Fen park in Fairborn.

After the Kentucky experience, Brandt said his goal of working in wildlife has only been strengthened, and he hopes to pursue a degree in wildlife biology after graduating from the Greene County Career Center.

“Ideally, I would find a way to go to an extended education like West Virginia University, but there’s also, because the career center pairs you with jobs, there’s a possibility that I go directly into ODR,” he said.

The Kentucky Forest Leadership Program is administered by the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources in cooperation with the Robinson Center for Appalachian Resource Sustainability and focuses on hands-on education in areas of forestry, entomology and wildlife.

Brandt said he learned invaluable lessons from the excursion, including techniques like sampling, identifying and managing wildlife, as well as conducting wildlife surveys.

“Wildlife conservation is crucial for preserving our environment,” he said. “I am proud of the work I am doing at the career center, and through programs like the Kentucky Forest Leadership Program, to educate and expand awareness of the need for natural resource professionals.”

