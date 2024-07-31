Ernie Spracklen takes the top market sheep showmanship prize

Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Ernie Spracklen (center) leads out only requiring one hand to lead his sheep. Contestants work to set up their sheep for the judge. Some contestants had to work extra hard to position their sheep. Special guest judge Ryan Rush congratulates Ernie Spracklen on his victory.

XENIA — The Market Sheep Showmanship event was one of the fiercest competitions this year, really testing even the most seasoned contestants.

One of these 4-H veterans was Ernie Spracklen, a 17-year-old from 4-H group Next Generation. Spracklen said he’s been doing these shows for as far back as he can remember, pulling sheep from his family farm to bring to the fair each year.

Because sheep are only able to be shown for one year, it’s up to Spracklen to choose which one to show only weeks after they’re born.

“When they’re little, maybe a month or two after they’re born, I take a look at them and just decide which one I think is best.”

Demeanor, as well as genetics, play a role in making that decision. As far as the Greene County Fair went, it seems Spracklen made a good choice this year.

Spracklen ended up not only winning the senior class for market sheep showmanship but also taking home the first place championship showmanship trophy, as well as the homegrown show trophy.

Aside from the large crowd of contestants and onlookers, Spracklen said judge Ryan Rush — known nationally in the 4-H circuit — made things even more tense.

“I was a little intimidated by it at first,” Spracklen said. “But I was excited, because we had a really good judge who knew what he’s talking about.”

Spracklen said he got a lot of positive feedback from Rush, who went up and spoke to each contestant. To the crowd, Rush also described Spracklen’s showmanship skills as “really good.”

Spracklen has two more years of participating in the fair, and although there’s not much topping his performance this year, he hopes to at least keep up the winning streak.

