2024 Fair photos: Rides, food and more from Tuesday

Steven Wright | Greene County News
Time to ride the dragon!
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Thelma and Louise, or a couple of girls just riding down the highway?
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Dinner time at the fair brings in the crowds.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
This bull was going to decide when he wanted to leave the ring during the rodeo event.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Daytime slides are all about fun.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Nighttime slides bring out the competition with one another.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Do a barrel roll.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Say hey from way up high.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
It’s hard not to have fun when at the fair.