Photos: Demolition Derby impresses crowd at grandstands

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Monday at the grandstand started the evening with the kid’s “destruction” derby event. Many RC vehicles were loaded up with youngsters who didn’t even know how many frustration they needed to vent against their fellow drivers.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

It’s a game of chicken and neither blinked.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

This little girl believes they had the right of way.

Submitted | Stump Photography

Zoe Storer of Xenia won first place in the final event of the DerbyDog Demo Derby Monday evening. Check out our story on Storer when she first competed at the 2023 derby event.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

These drivers try and get the judge’s attention during the Youth Compact portion of the event.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Be glad your mini-van doesn’t look like these after going up against other trucks and SUVs.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

There’s a reason everyone is asked to stay back from the ring. Cars are heavy and can move more than you would think.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

Steven Wisecup of Xenia in the 610 car got fifth in the Street Stock Fullsize event.

Steven Wright | Greene County News

There were 21 vehicles in the Street Stock Compact event, leaving little room and nowhere to hide for the drivers as the rain began to pour down.