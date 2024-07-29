Mick wins calf scramble to get 2024 fair underway

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Edward Mick of Jamestown and a member of the Showtime 4-H Club for eight years was the first place finisher at the Calf Scramble event to kick off the 2024 Greene County Fair. The four placers from first to fourth in the eight-year-old group were Jaxson Williamson, Callan Spracklen, Bryant Blackaby, and Waylon Henry. The four placers from first to fourth in the nine-year-old group were Lane Thomas, Willow Miller, Gracie Fannin, and Brody Karch. The four placers from first to fourth in the 10-year-old group were Fiona Brannen, Kailyn Bowers, Justin Jacobs, and Kurtis Evoniuk. The four placers from first to fourth in the 1-year-old group were Luke Goble, Wyatt Thomas, Eli Dickens, and Myla Dean. The four placers from first to fourth in the 12- and 13-year-old group were Halle Hanna, J. D. Rohler, Blake Atley and Kaleb Ehresman.

XENIA — The helmet Edward Mick donned to compete in Sunday’s Calf Scramble has a growing legacy being built into its history.

He was reminded of it shortly after finishing first in the opening attraction of the 2024 Greene County Fair.

As Mick was congratulated by friends and family members, the Harlow family made sure to track him down. They had a good reason.

The name across the top of the helmet reads “Harlow.”

Amidst the stickers and decorations are mementos placed by those who have used it in the past during the calf scramble event. Some are to remember years past, while others may be memorials to family members and those close to them.

Karlie Harlow wore it last year when she successfully placed in the event. Mick made sure to not let any of them down this year.

“I’ve had probably 400 people today keep telling me that you’re going to and better get one, and I just kept saying that’s the plan,” Mick said, who is a member of Showtime 4-H Club.

Sunday’s main event to kick off the 2024 fair had an accelerated feel compared to previous years. In addition to Mick’s win, Isaiah Christian, who is with Next Generation 4-H Club, was able to wear down his catch and walk into the finishing circle second and Jeffery Hurst, a member of Husky Hustlers 4-H Club, was able to trot the final animal through the circle shortly after to conclude one of the shorter times needed for the event to be completed in recent memory.

Mick said his plan coming in was to keep the distance between himself and the circle as short as he could manage when he would secure his grip on the calf. He nearly did so on his initial attempt as he found himself on the ground with his arms trying to wrap up the animal only a few feet from where he needed to take it, but when he finally got his grip secured he was able to pull it to the finish without much of a struggle.

“I just had to get it across,” Mick said. “I knew I made it this far and I just had to get it in the circle.”

A winner when he younger, it’s a much different experience having to actually secure the animal rather than grab a sticker off of it. Mick felt his previous experience being out there made him more comfortable as he entered Sunday’s event.

“There still the mud though, it’s slippery,” he said. “And watching out for other people because you can’t have two people on one cow.”

Five younger age groups competed before the track was soaked. The first place finishers included Halle Hanna in the 12-13 year old division, Luke Goble in the age 11 group, Fiona Brannen in the 10 year olds, Lane Thomas for the nine year olds, and Jaxson Wiliamson in the eight-year-old grouping.

