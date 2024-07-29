Bingamon goes from confusion to elation

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Kristian Bingamon waits as the judge takes a look at other heifers during showmanship Sunday. Bingamon won the junior division after finishing fifth last year in his first try. A pair of 4-H exhibitors wait to be judged with their dairy heifer. A junior fair exhibitor shows perfect form by keeping an eye on the judge while controlling her dairy heifer.

XENIA — Standing in a line with a few other dairy heifer showmen, Kristian Bingamon was convinced he wasn’t going to win.

“I thought that the (other) people on the side were first, second, third, and fourth so I thought we were competing for fifth place,” the Greeneview Middle School eighth grader said.

In reality, it was Bingamon along with four others who were competing for the top five spots.

And guess who won?

Yep. It was none other than Bingamon.

“I was so confused,” the member of Farmers and Friends 4-H said. “I didn’t think I was going to win. The stance, I didn’t think was the best. I feel like I could have done a little better there. I’m really surprised with myself, and happy.”

He was fifth last year in his first foray in 4-H. He worked with the animals a lot more after that.

“I asked for a lot more help,” Bingamon said. “I was out there ready to win. Coming back from last year, I really wanted that win.”

Making matters more difficult was that Bingamon was showing the heifer in a walking boot after a freak backyard football injury. Playing with his cousins, he went up to block a pass and landed awkwardly on the side of his left foot.

“But I did block the ball,” he said.

Annie Hart was second in the junior division, followed by Abby Clelan, Jonah Fulton, and Ellie Beam.

— Kyle Polk couldn’t wait for his cousin, Hannah Hurst, to age out of 4-H so he would have a chance to win a showmanship trophy.

“I’m always competing with (her) because she’s the better showman,” Polk, a 2024 graduate of Centerville High School and member of Clover Valley 4-H said.

But this year, sans Hurst, Polk towered over the competition — literally and figuratively. At 6 feet, 3 inches, Polk was able to use his height to his advantage as he “had control the whole time,” according to the judge.

Being taller, however, is a give and take, according to Polk, who is in his final year of 4-H eligibility.

“It helps significantly,” he said. “But you make the animal look smaller.”

A smaller animal makes it appear easier to control. And Polk’s heifer is small to begin with, being much younger than the rest of the class.

But despite that and pressure from a class loaded with talented showmen, Polk persevered.

“I control the controllables,” he said.

He plans to head to the University of Findlay in the fall on a pre-vet track. Despite being done with 4-H here, Polk will have some more competition opportunities in college as UF has various competition teams.

So he will keep working.

“Always be coming, never arrive,” Polk said.

Gracie Heider was second in the senior division, while Reese Ehresman was third.

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.