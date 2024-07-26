Scouts left out of postseason

XENIA — The Michigan Monarchs on Wednesday ended the year for the Xenia Scouts as they sat and scoreboard watched.

The Monarchs took two of three from the Muskegon Clippers to finish in a tie for fourth place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League standings with the Scouts at 17-19 overall. The Monarchs won the season series 4-2 over the Scouts to win the tiebreaker and be awarded the fourth and final postseason seed.

Xenia had wrapped up its schedule on Sunday with a 1/2 game advantage over the Monarchs, but needed Michigan to win no more than one of its final three games in order to qualify for the playoffs.

The GLSCL released its postseason awards at the conclusion of the regular season. Josh Hickey was named the closing pitcher of the year. Named as second team All-GLSCL was Noah Ruiz as a utility player, Jake McNamara at shortstop, Brenden Holland as a starting pitcher and Andrew Hickman as a relief pitcher.

Hickey had a 2.52 ERA in 35 2/3 innings with four saves in 13 appearances.

Holland led the GLSCL in innings pitched at 43 2/3 and had a 4.53 ERA with 39 strikeouts that was good for fourth amongst the league leaders.

Ruiz finished in the top-10 for the league batting title race with a .346 average, driving in 29 RBI with 29 stolen bases.

McNamara had a .299 season average, with two home runs, 25 RBI and 28 stolen bases.

Hickman was second on the team with a 3.12 ERA over 31 2/3 innings.

The Monarchs as the 4-seed will travel to play the 3-seed Clippers again in the semifinals. The Hamilton Joes as the top-seed will host second-seed Lima Locos.

