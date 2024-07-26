Motorcyclist dies after crash on 35

XENIA — One person is dead following a crash on U.S. 35 early Friday morning.

According to WDTN, the Xenia Patrol Post of OSP reported that the crash occurred as a motorcycle struck the rear of a freightliner commercial motor vehicle, then laid on its side, and then struck the concrete barrier of the median. OSP troopers received the call minutes after 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

All lanes eastbound on U.S. 35 to South Orchard Lane were closed for several hours as a result.

The Dayton Patrol Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to the scene and confirmed that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the freightliner was not injured in the crash.

The Xenia Post is continuing to investigate the crash.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.