Gazette, Herald staff members win awards

Wright Halasz

XENIA — Xenia Daily Gazette/Fairborn Daily Herald writers were honored by the Associated Press and the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association for its annual writing and photography contest.

Managing editor Scott Halasz was named best sports writer and finished second for best feature writer by the Associated Press Media Editors, while Steven Wright won third place in a pair of OPSWA categories.

In the AP contest, the Gazette/Herald were entered in Division I (circulation under 8,000), which contained the largest number of newspapers. Entrants must enter four submissions for each category.

Halasz’s entries in the sports writer category included a feature on the relationship between hall of fame coach Bob Knight and former Beavercreek coach Larry Holden; a feature on Beavercreek’s Claire Otten, who swam across the Mediterranean Sea; Parker Burke leading Legacy Christian to a basketball win; and Cedarville beating Lehman Catholic in the football playoffs.

Entries sent for feature writer included a story about Beavercreek’s Kaitlyn Buell dancing in Penn State’s annual fundraiser, THON; Cedarville teacher Rachael Sukel winning a state award; former Xenia student Lee Strawn’s success in stage performances; and Larry Connor winning the Nutter Award.

Wright received third place in both the game stories and column writing categories for Division IV entries, which features non-daily newspapers and specialty publications.

Sportswriters in the OPSWA contest were judged on a compilation of up to three submissions for each of the categories, which also included feature and news story writing, as well as action and staged photography.

Wright’s submissions for game stories included Eve Matt winning a state wrestling championship, Cedarville’s softball team ending its 11-year tournament win drought, and Greeneview baseball capturing its first district title in 29 seasons.

In the column writing category, his columns judged were on the baseball themed quiz game Immaculate Grid, and an opinion about local golfers taking care of the courses they play.

Both contests were for stories published in 2023. The AP contest was judged by Michigan AP members, while the OPSWA contest was judged by OPSWA members.

2023 OPSWA SPORTSWRITERS OF THE YEAR

DIVISION 1 – Jeff Gilbert, Dayton Daily News

DIVISION 2-3 (Combined) – Rob McCurdy, Marion Star

DIVISION 4 – Todd Stumpf, Medina Weekly

2023 OPSWA Writing Contest, Division and Category Results

Number of placers dependent on number of entries in each category.

Division 4 – Non-Daily Newspapers and Specialty Publications

Division 4, Game Stories

1. Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

2. Todd Stumpf, Medina Weekly

3. Steven Wright, Xenia Daily Gazette

Division 4, News Stories

1. Todd Stumpf, Medina Weekly

2. Keith Spare, Morgan County Herald

3. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman

Division 4, Feature Stories

1. Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman

2. Brock Netter, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

3. Chris Vogt, Butler County HS Sports Report

4. Stephen Forsha, Highland County Press

Division 4, Columns

1. Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

2. Todd Stumpf, Medina Weekly

3. Steven Wright, Xenia Daily Gazette

Division 4 Writer of the Year: Todd Stumpf, Medina Weekly (14 points)

Runner-up: Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority (12 point)