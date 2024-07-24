Fairborn Civic Band to hold commemorative D-Day concert

Submitted photos | Logan Rickert Photography FCB Director Gary Johnson. Master of Ceremonies Craig Moore.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Civic Band’s annual Free on Friday event is coming July 29 and will be led by master of ceremonies Craig Moore and director Gary Johnson.

The concert will take place at Fairborn Community Park East on Dayton-Yellow Springs Road kicking off at 7 p.m. Under Johnson’s direction, the Fairborn Civic Band (FCB) will commemorate the 80th anniversary year of D-Day, paying tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen and reminiscing on the jazzy Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller big band music of the era.

Although the Atherton Theater at Community Park is under construction and unable to house the FCB’s concert, organizers have still found room to perform at the park’s second shelter.

The theme for this year’s program is titled, “The Greatest Generation,” with retired Moore, who is an American history teacher serving as master of ceremonies.

Moore is a lifetime resident of Fairborn, graduating from Fairborn High School in 1968 and later returning to teach for Fairborn City Schools for 32 years. He holds a BS in social studies and masters in educational administration. Moore is heavily involved in the civic band and Fairborn community, participating in the selection committee for the FCS Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as the Fairborn Area Historical Society.

Sponsors for the event include the Fairborn Senior Center, Rena Leatherman and Essie Tackis. Visitors are welcome to attend the event at no charge and encouraged to bring a lawn chair to set up at the park.

