WGC Junior League resumes after rain outs

XENIA — Nine junior golfers were able to get back onto the course Wednesday in the WGC Junior Golf League after two consecutive weeks of rain outs.

Luke Guisleman won the senior division with a score of 48. Anthony Campbell carded a 42 to take the junior division weekly title.

Alec Germano won both the long drive and closest to the pin competitions on the boys side. Owen Brockman made the longest putt which was held on hole 18.

Play will continue again on Wednesday. Players may join and begin play during any week and do not have to have participated from the beginning of the league.