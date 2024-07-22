Scouts finish season in playoff position

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts completed its regular season by taking two of three against the Muskegon Clippers at Gradys Field.

Xenia finishes its campaign at 17-19 overall and having won six of its final seven games to make a charge into playoff position.

The Scouts entered Monday in fourth place in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League standings. They are 0.5 games ahead of the Michigan Monarchs for the final playoff qualification position.

The Monarchs have three games to play, taking on the Clippers in a series which was set to begin on Monday and conclude Wednesday. If the Monarchs win at least two of its final three games, they will finish ahead of the Scouts and make the postseason ahead of Xenia.

The Hamilton Joes will await either Xenia or Michigan in the first round of the playoffs. The Joes clinched the regular season championship over the weekend.

The Lima Locos entered play on Monday tied with the Clippers for second place in the standings. The two teams will meet one another in the first round of the playoffs.

