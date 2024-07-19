Doug Adams Stadium hosts inaugural MVCA Minority Scholarship 7-on-7 event

Xenia football hosted its inaugural Miami Valley Coaches Association Minority Scholarship 7-on-7 summer football fundraiser on Thursday at Doug Adams Stadium. Dayton Belmont, Chaminade Julienne, and Trotwood joined the Buccaneers on the field to conduct multiple 10-minute passing drill sessions against one another.
Xenia senior Gavin McManus was sharp looking at quarterback using both touch and timing throws.
Xenia receivers made several eye-catching grabs all over the field.
Making a simplier catch and turning upfield will usually making the game easier.
Touchdowns are the name of the game for the offense.
Both sides of the 50 were used at Doug Adams Stadium so all teams could work at once and fans got multiple chances to see action.
Xenia head coach Maurice Harden (right), who helped organize the event, provides instruction to his offensive skill players in-between sessions.
Members of the Xenia defense did their best in the drills that are designed to give the offense an advantage on the field.