Third co-defendant sent to prison

Morgan

XENIA — The third co-defendant in a September 2022 shooting received jail time for his role.

Jahmel Douglas Morgan, 24, of Dayton, was sentenced to 12 to 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty on March 8, 2023, to one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder with an attached three-year firearm specification and one count of aggravated robbery.

Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo Tornichio handed down the sentence July 10.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Greene County Sheriff deputies and Xenia Police Division officers responded to the area of 900 Ford Road and 1281 Hilltop Road in Xenia Township where they located one female victim with a gunshot wound in the left side of her neck. The female victim identified co-defendant La’Dashiaun Brown as one of three suspects involved in the shooting. She also reported her vehicle was stolen after she was assaulted. The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several hours later, Brown was located in Republic, Ohio, with the victim’s vehicle. Brown was arrested with the assistance of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Brown was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison by Tornichio on Nov. 17, 2022. Co-defendant Aaron Davis was determined to be the shooter and was sentenced to 32 to 37.5 years in prison by Tornichio on June 28.

Through its investigation, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Morgan as the third assailant. When questioned, Morgan admitted to his role in the conspiracy, including his assignment as the “back-up shooter,” according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

“Jahmel Morgan’s sentence is the end of this case for Greene County, but the victim of this crime will live with the consequences for the rest of her life,” said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes. “We are grateful that she survived this senseless attack and hope that these lengthy prison sentences provide some measure of justice for her. Det. Mike Terrell of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office did a great job on this case. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Michele Henne and Christian Cavalier and Victim Advocate Riki Karolyi all played critical roles in this successful prosecution.”

Morgan will be on post-release control supervision for up to five years and required to register as a violent offender for at least 10 years after his release from prison.