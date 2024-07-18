Scouts head into home stretch of season

XENIA — The Xena Scouts sit in fourth place of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League standings, as of the All-Star Break on Tuesday.

The team is 15-18 overall and are 1 1/2 games ahead of the Michigan Monarchs, and two ahead of the Southern Ohio Coppherheads, in the standings to be in position to make the playoffs if the season ended today. Xenia entered the break on a four-game winning streak to move ahead in the standings.

Entering Thursday, the Scouts had three games remaining in the regular season, hosting the Muskegon Clippers in a three-game home stand at Gradys Field at Athletes in Action which began on Thursday and concludes Saturday. The Monarchs have six games to play, three against the last place Grand Lake Mariners this weekend before taking on the Clippers for three games from Monday-Wednesday. The Copperheads only have three games to play, facing the first-place Hamilton Joes from Monday-Wednesday.

Xenia has been led by Noah Ruiz of Biola University, who is third in the GCSCL with a .366 average and leads the league with 29 RBI. The Scouts have scored the second most runs of the seven-team league this season despite having the lowest team batting average,

