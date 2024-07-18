Museum to host intro to pilot class

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Registration is now open for fall Introduction to Becoming a Pilot classes at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This free program is designed to inspire and educate students about a career in aviation.

Open to students aged 14-18, Introduction to Becoming a Pilot provides an opportunity to fly a simulator and determine if students have the desire and/or capability to become a pilot before investing in expensive flight school classes.

It does not provide any level of certification and cannot be used as a substitution for courses provide by a certified flight instruction program.

Introduction to Becoming a Pilot consists of two introductory-level courses: Introduction to Pilot 101 and Complex Aircraft 201, giving participants a brief overview of what an actual flight school could be like.

Space is limited and classes will fill quickly. For a full list of available classes, requirements and registration information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education/Introduction-to-Becoming-a-Pilot/.