In a world consumed by chaos and uncertainty, living a peaceable life may seem like an impossible task. The constant barrage of war, political strife, inflation, family stress, and cultural clashes can make it difficult to find a sense of tranquility and harmony. However, despite the challenges we face, it is essential to strive for a life characterized by peaceful coexistence with others. According to the Bible, living a peaceful life is not only desirable but also a goal that Christians should pursue.

In the book of 1 Thessalonians 4:11, it is written, “Do all you can to live a peaceful life. Take care of your own business, and do your own work as we have already told you.” One of the fundamental principles for living a peaceable life is to do one’s own work diligently and responsibly. This verse emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility and the need to focus on one’s own life and responsibilities rather than becoming entangled in the affairs of others. By taking care of our own business, we create a sense of stability and calm in our own lives, which can then extend to those around us. We also avoid relying on others unnecessarily and causing undue disturbance. This principle encourages self-sufficiency and personal accountability, which are essential for maintaining peace and stability in our lives.

Seeking peace is another crucial aspect of living a peaceful life. We strive to maintain peaceful relationships with others, and to avoid conflict or disturbance is vital for fostering harmony in our interactions. This principle calls us to be mindful of our words and actions, always seeking to promote understanding and empathy rather than discord. We also pursue peace in our inner life, communing with God, seeking and extending forgiveness, and depending on Him to meet our needs.

In addition to seeking peace in our interactions with others, it is equally important to be quiet and peaceful within our own families. When we maintain harmony and peace within our households, we not only create a nurturing environment but that environment then serves as a foundation for extending peace beyond our immediate circle. By fostering love, respect, and open communication within our families, we can create a ripple effect that spreads peace to our communities and beyond.

Finally, living a peaceable life involves seeking the peace of others. This means being concerned for the well-being and peace of those around us and working towards promoting peace and harmony in our communities. This is achieved through acts of kindness, compassion, and understanding. By extending a helping hand to those in need and promoting inclusivity and acceptance, we contribute to the creation of a peaceful and harmonious society. “And the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace for those who make peace.” James 3:18

Living a peaceable life in the current climate of chaos may seem like an insurmountable challenge, but by adhering to these principles, we can make a significant impact. By taking care of our own business, doing our own work diligently, pursuing peace, maintaining harmony within our families, and seeking the peace of others, we can contribute to the creation of a more peaceful world. As individuals, we have the power to bring about positive change and create an environment that fosters harmony, tranquility, and peaceful coexistence.

Terri Starcher attends Church of the Messiah in Xenia, is on the worship team, and teaches in various formats.