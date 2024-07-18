Incoming high school principal Karen Spaulding-Chicketti thanks outgoing principal Waylon Stegall for a smooth transition.
Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Fairborn High School’s ribbon cutting event drew a large crowd and myriad smiles.
Fairborn City School students and alumni gathered to celebrate this monumental occasion with live music and local food.
The auditorium inside the new high school.
A look inside one of the classrooms.
The main entrance to the new high school.
Superintendent Gene Lolli thanked the many supporters who made the new building possible.