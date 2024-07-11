Wright State interim AD speaking at Xenia Chamber luncheon

Brown

XENIA — Joylynn Brown, interim director of athletics at Wright State, will be the guest speaker at the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business program on Thursday, July 18 at the Holiday Inn on Presidential Drive in Fairborn.

The event, which is open to the public, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for the lunch program is $20 and registration is required by July 15.

Brown has been a part of Wright State’s athletic administration since 2014, most recently serving as the deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator.

In her previous roles, Brown represented the university as the designated senior woman administrator in conference and NCAA matters and is the deputy Title IX coordinator for athletics and served as the athletics diversity and Inclusion designee, overseeing programming for staff and student-athletes on diversity, equity, and inclusion. In the absence of the director of athletics, she directed the overall administration of the department.

Brown provides sport oversight for volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and track field, and is the secondary sport oversight for women’s and men’s basketball. She supervises and oversees the special projects coordinator, which includes oversight of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council and NCAA Life Skills program, and serves as the department liaison with human resources, overseeing all searches and hiring of candidates.

No stranger to Wright State, Brown played volleyball for the Raiders from 1989-1992 and was an all-conference performer before later serving as an assistant coach (1996-1998) and then head coach (1998-2005). During her time as head coach, she was named the Horizon League coach of the year in 2001 when she was also selected as the AVCA Midwest Region coach of the year.

Brown graduated from Wright State in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in communications studies with a concentration in English.