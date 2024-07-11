Martin joins McIlvaine, Realtors

Martin

XENIA — McIlvaine, Realtors recently announced an association with Velda Martin, who has resided in Yellow Springs for 20 years.

She has more than 32 years of expertise in residential real estate. She also has background experience as a software developer, adjunct professor and manufacturing supervisor. She has been active with the senior community initiatives and is presently the vice-president of the Yellow Springs Senior Center.

Martin is an experienced professional who has extensive knowledge and will ensure that your real estate goals are achieved with expertise and care, according to a release from McIlvaine.

Call Martin at 937-371-1226.