XENIA — Violence Free Futures, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, has named Celeste Hurley as its new executive director.

She replaces retiring executive director Debbie Matheson and officially started on July 8.

Hurley brings a wealth of experience and passion to her role. With a background in social work and community advocacy, she has championed the rights of survivors and works tirelessly to create safer spaces for those affected by violence. Hurley brings seven years of experience from her tenure at Violence Free Futures.

Her journey began as an intern and progressed through various roles, including shelter support, safe house case coordinator, crisis intervention specialist, prevention coordinator, and sexual assault response specialist. Her commitment to empowering individuals and families aligns perfectly with Violence Free Futures’ mission, according to a release.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the executive director of Violence Free Futures,” Hurley said. “My passion and vision match this organization’s commitment to survivors and creating a violence free community. Together, we will work to bring hope and healing to our entire community.”

Hurley was unanimously chosen by an executive task force and the board of trustees after a competitive search.

“The board of trustees and I express confidence in Celeste’s ability to uphold the mission of Violence Free Futures, recognizing her deep understanding of our aim to instill hope and healing within our community,” said Board President Dr. Shirelle Appling. “Based on my personal interactions with Celeste, I assure that Violence Free Futures will be well guided under her leadership. She has truly learned from the best. As we commemorate our 45th-anniversary celebration this year, we express our faith in Celeste’s leadership to guide Violence Free Futures towards continued success. We trust that she will uphold and amplify our commitment to offering hope and healing to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”

Violence Free Futures was formed as Family Violence Prevention Center in 1979. The agency has grown to provide a full slate of holistic and comprehensive services. These include a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, Domestic Violence Emergency Response Team Program (DIVERT), Healthy Homes, Certified Rape Crisis Center (new in 2022), Safe Housing Center, and an Inhouse Pet Center.