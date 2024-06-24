Harbaugh makes AIA Hall of Faith; Michaelski attempts to make Olympics — Sports Digest: June 24, 2024

Harbaugh Michalski

XENIA — A pair of sports celebrities were inducted in Athlete in Action’s Hall of Faith during its showcase event for the grand opening of the John Wooden Family Fieldhouse on June 15.

NFL coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and profession tennis coach Betsy Nagelsen McCormack were both on hand as inductees at the event.

Harbaugh, a native of Toledo, will be entering his 17th year as the head coach for the Ravens when the 2024 NFL season gets underway. He has led the franchise to one Super Bowl championship, making the playoffs 11 times and has a career 160-99 record.

McCormack is a former top-ranked junior player and grand slam finalist as a singles player and multi-time champion in doubles with Martina Navratilova.

Michalki competes at Olympic Trials

Daniel Michalski, a native of Xenia, competed for a chance to make Team USA during the 2024 U. S. Olympics Team Trials on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Competing in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase, Michalski ran in the second of two qualifying heats to attempt to make it into Sunday’s final. He finished in 10th place in the heat and 20th overall of the 29 runners with a final time of 8:34.43.

Michalski ran the fastest opening 400 meters of all runners in the two heats. The top five placers in a qualifying heat, along with the next four fastest times from either heat, advanced to Sunday’s final which finalized the runners heading to Paris to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Goecke wins Dayton Metro golf

Tyler Goecke set a new record in his win at the 2024 Dayton Metropolitan Championship.

Goecke, a native of Xenia, shot 19-under during the four-day tournament held at Miami Valley Golf Club. His final round 3-under, 69 on Sunday was his highest score of the week, but was only one of four players to break 70 on the final day of the tournament to help him prevail by eight shots. His 19-under score set a new tournament record by one stroke.

A former Wright State golfer, he recently finished second at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships playing for the University of Illinois-Champaign.

Others competing at the event include Wright State men’s golf coach Conner Lash, who finished in a tie for 15th.

Bellbrook senior C. J. Scohy missed the two-round cut by one stroke. Mason Witt of Xenia and Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek also missed the cut.

Local athletes to compete at Special Olympics

The 2024 Special Olympics of Ohio begins on Friday. The three-day event will be held on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The event program lists the following athletes as planning to participate from Greene County:

— Amy Reeves

— Angela Beltran

— April Hamilton

— Darlene Brewer

— David Haghnazarian

— David Rogers

— Derek Anderson

—Douglas Okan

—Gracie Combs

—Ian Crowe

— Jessica Ferris

— Justin Liles

— Kimberly Curry

— Maria Ernst

— Miranda Schoone

— Suzanne Braun