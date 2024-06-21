Man who tired to kidnap Xenia girl sentenced

Duran

XENIA — A Fairborn man found not guilty by reason of insanity in March for attempting to kidnap a young girl from a Xenia school in 2022 will be in a mental health facility and then spend time in prison.

Reid C. Duran, 36, was sentenced to 8-12 years in jail for felonious assault on a peace officer, and felony escape but before he serves that time, Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter ordered Duran to spend up to eight years in Twin Valley Behavioral Health in Columbus for treatment, court records show. Duran will receive 660 days credit for time he has spent in custody.

In March, a jury found Duran guilty of felonious assault (first degree), and escape (a second-degree felony) in addition to the not guilty by reason of insanity verdict.

Duran entered St. Brigid Catholic School in Xenia around 5:40 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022, when the school was holding a back-to-school open house and ice cream social event — open to students and their families. Duran made repeated, false representations that he was the father of a five-year-old girl who was entering kindergarten which drew suspicion from Principal Terry Adkins.

Adkins was able to determine that Duran was not the child’s father and immediately called 911. Officers with the Xenia Police Division responded and began questioning Duran, who — according to police — eventually admitted he came to St. Brigid to kidnap a child for the purpose of facilitating a sexual assault. Duran voluntarily agreed to be interviewed at Xenia police headquarters.

Inside the interview room, police said Duran picked up a pen that was sitting on the interview room table and without warning or provocation, attempted to stab a Xenia police officer in the neck. The officer was able to deflect the assault and take Duran into custody. During a subsequent interview, police said Duran made additional statements concerning his plan to kidnap the child from St. Brigid. At the conclusion of the interview, Duran attempted to escape custody, according to officials.

This attempt was stopped by another Xenia officer.

One released from prison, Duran is subject to post release control of 2-5 years for felonious assault and 18 months to 3 years for escape, according to court records.