WSU women’s basketball hires Cedarville’s Fox; former WSU coach, Olympian Schul dies

FAIRBORN — Wright State head women’s basketball coach Kari Hoffman announced on June 11 that Lauryn Fox will be joining the Raiders as an assistant coach.

“Lauryn is a perfect fit for our coaching staff. Her character, attention to detail, relationship skills and knowledge of the front court will make our program better right away,” Hoffman said. “She is an absolute star in the people business and I am beyond confident our players and recruits will love her.”

Fox brings over a decade of basketball knowledge to the Raiders. She began her collegiate career playing one season at Wayne State University and played three years at Cedarville University. In her time at Cedarville, Fox tallied 525 points, 503 rebounds and 80 steals. She was an asset to the Yellow Jackets, appearing in 31 of 32 games and leading the team with 7.8 rebounds per game her junior year. Fox earned NCAA Scholar-Athlete honors her freshman year and was a three-year NCCAA Scholar-Athlete.

After graduating from Cedarville, Fox began her coaching career at Cedar Cliff Local Schools. While teaching, she helped to build the Cedar Cliff basketball program, most recently serving as the high school girls basketball assistant coach.

Fox graduated from Cedarville with a Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education in 2014, later earning a Master of Science in Education from Walden University. She and her husband Nick have two sons together, Banks and Townes.

Schul, former WSU coach and Olympian, dies

Former Wright State cross country and track & field coach Bob Schul died on Sunday.

Schul, who coached at Wright State from the 1970s through the early 2000s, remains the only American – male or female – to have won an Olympic gold medal in the 5000m race, capturing gold at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Schul’s gold medal-winning time at the 1964 Olympics was 13:48.8, while he also once held a total of five American and NCAA records in the two-mile, three-mile and 5,000-meter events. His two-mile time of 8:26.4 was a world record at the time.

A 1966 graduate of Miami University, Schul represented Miami in the 1964 Mid-American Conference track championships, claiming first place in the mile and three-mile runs. He also won the National AAU title in the 5,000 meters in 1964. Schul still holds three Miami track records and was inducted into the Miami Athletics Hall of Fame in 1973. He joined the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1991.

Four Raiders earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Team Honors

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team had four players named to the 2024 East-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Teams, announced on Tuesday. Julian Greenwell and Sammy Sass picked up spots on the First Team, while Jay Luikart and Ben Vore were named to the Second Team. The teams were voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process was led by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America Committee.

As First Team All-Region selections, Greenwell and Sass will be eligible for ABCA/Rawling All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I All-America teams were announced prior to the start of the 2024 NCAA Div. I College World Series. All divisions will announce the ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers and Position Players of the Year on Monday.

Greenwell collected All-Region accolades for the first time in his career as a designated hitter. The Columbus, Indiana native ended the season with 73 hits, including 20 doubles and 11 home runs, tallying 53 RBI in his 44 games started. He led the Horizon League with a .399 batting average and ranked second with a .699 slugging percentage. Greenwell held top-10 conference marks in on-base percentage (.474, 5th), runs scored (T-7th), hits (T-8th), RBI (7th), doubles (T-3rd), home runs (T-7th), and sacrifice bunts (T-6th). He ends his career ranked third in program history in career doubles (60) and hit by pitch (36), sitting fourth with a .585 career slugging percentage.

The senior was named to the Horizon League First Team after the conclusion of the regular season, adding All-Tournament Team honors at the Horizon League Championship.

Sass also collected his first All-Region recognition, being named to the First Team as a catcher after finishing the season with a .362 batting average with 80 hits, made up by 20 doubles and 13 home runs, tallying 62 RBI. He ended the season with top-10 conference marks in batting average (3rd), slugging percentage (.638, 7th), hits (T-3rd), RBI (6th), doubles (T-3rd), home runs (T-5th), at bats (221, 7th), and sacrifice flies (5, T-1st). Sass finished his career ranking second in program history with 217 career RBI, 455 career total bases, and 16 career sacrifice flies. He is tied for third with 41 career home runs and ranks third with 823 career at bats.

The senior earned back-to-back Horizon League Batter of the Week honors April 9th and 16th. After a midweek game against Miami (OH) on April 9, Sass became just the second Div. I player this season to record four home runs in a game, earning him D1 Baseball Player of the Week honors April 15th. At the conclusion of the regular season, Sass was named to the Horizon League First Team.

First baseman Jay Luikart received his first All-Region recognition after batting .325 with 75 hits, including 12 doubles and 18 home runs, tallying 66 RBI. The senior ended the season ranking third in the league in RBI and at bats (231), fourth in home runs, sixth in hits, seventh in walks (77), and tenth in OPS (1.034). He ranks him fourth in program history for season home runs, and is tied for third with 41 career home runs, ranking fourth with 416 total career bases.

After the conclusion of the regular season, the Ashland, Ohio native received his third All-League honors, being named to the Horizon League Second Team.

Vore was named to the All-Region Second Team after batting .308 with 58 hits, including 11 doubles, four triples, and 19 home runs, tallying 66 RBI. The senior outfielder ranked highly in the league, sitting second in RBI, tied for second in home runs, third in runs scored (58), and tied for fourth in triples. He ranked in the top-10 in slugging percentage (.664, 6th), OPS (1.054, 9th), at bats (214, 10th), sacrifice flies (5, T-1st), and stolen bases (15, T-8th). Vore was the only Raider to break a program record this season with 75 season RBI. Vore ended the season tied for second in season home runs, and ranks tenth with 142 total bases in a season.

The Lexington, Ohio native was named to the Horizon League First Team at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Raiders finished the season with a 32-24 record, taking their sixth consecutive Horizon League regular season title with a 20-10 conference record.