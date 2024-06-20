Fairborn eliminates athletic participation fees for 2024-25

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools will no longer have participation fees for its athletic programs beginning with the 2024-25 calendar year.

“To me it’s outstanding to not have those participation fees going forward,” Fairborn City Schools BOE President Jerry Browning said. “That’s great for our students and our families.”

The FCS Board of Education during its June 6th meeting unanimously voted to approve a recommendation from the FCS treasurer that “pay to play” costs be eliminated from the district.

“That’s always been a goal of mine,” Superintendent Gene Lolli said. “Next year Fairborn City Schools will be at 100 percent free and reduced lunches, so I think the timing is perfect and it’s another way to get more kids involved hopefully in all of our programs.”

