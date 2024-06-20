Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department. Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department. Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department. Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department.

Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn

Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department.

Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn

Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department.

Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn

Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department.

Courtesy photos | City of Fairborn

Fairborn held another successful Safety City earlier this month. Safety City is a miniature city with streets, sidewalks, miniature houses, stores, signs, traffic lights, and miniature cars for the children to drive. The children see their friends, interact with police officers and firefighters, as well as enjoy activities, crafts, and films. Each participant was instructed and supervised by a certified teacher, Laura Meder, along with professionals from both the Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn Fire Department.