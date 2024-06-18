WGC hosts 37th MVJGA Camp

Photos Courtesy | Betsy Gegick The 37th annual MVJGA junior golf camp recently was held at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. Photos Courtesy | Betsy Gegick The 37th annual MVJGA junior golf camp recently was held at WGC Golf Course in Xenia. Photos Courtesy | Betsy Gegick The 37th annual MVJGA junior golf camp recently was held at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

XENIA — More than 50 junior golfers enjoyed outstanding golf weather last week as they improved their golf games. The young golfers were taught grip, stance, and scoring along with etiquette and rules. The camp ran Monday through Thursday for four hours each morning with play on the course each day.

Jim Beaver, a 1971 Xenia High grad and retired Stebbins golf coach directed his 35th camp with an outstanding staff of eleven instructors. Tyler Goecke, who led Illinois to the NCAA stroke play championship last month in California headed the instructors which included recently retired Beavercreek golf coach Chris Nartker, newly hired Beavercreek head golf coach Matt Schmitt, Stebbins Golf Coach Rick Pagniano, Carroll girls coach Jason Hughes, Westerville North girls golf coach Betsy (Beaver) Gegick, Cleveland State standout Brynna Mardis plus junior instructors Jim Beaver Jr., Meredith Goecke, Jarrod Bullock and Carson Shade.

The sixteen girls and 41 boys participated in chipping, putting and driving contests on Wednesday. Thursday was highlighted by a playing demonstration by six instructors, who used the scramble format to tally 3 birdies and a par, as the junior golfers were the gallery. A scorecard keeping session rounded out the week as the coaches explained how to keep a card accurately.

Sponsors for the week were Montgomery Insurance & Investments, and John Higgins – Xenia High Class of 1965. Director Beaver thanked John Grayson and Tim Currier for their golf ball donations and Mark Houser, Rick Williamson and Ron McColaugh who volunteered for the week.

Beaver reflected on the week, “These young golfers enjoyed the week’s activities and were good listeners. They showed much improvement from Monday through Thursday. They were a pleasure to work with each day.”

The WGC Junior League starts this Wednesday. Information is available on the WGC Website. Registration is between 11:30am and 11:45am with the tee off time at noon. Jim Beaver and Carroll golf coach Jason Hughes will serve as volunteer directors.