Traffic patterns at Valley-Trebein intersection to change Friday

Steven Wright | Greene County News The ntersection of Trebein Road and U.S. 35 is seen during construction work on Nov. 22, 2023. A new traffic flow pattern will be created this week as the project enters its next phase.

XENIA — Ohio Department of Transportation officials have released information of a shift in traffic patterns taking effect Friday as part of the U. S. 35-Valley/Trebein Inersection Improvement project.

The overpass bridge being created which will allow Trebein Road to drive over U.S. 35 will be opening on Friday.

ODT says vehicles heading westbound on U. S. 35 will no longer be able to turn right and head north on Trebein Road when the bridge opens.

New traffic patterns will be used for several months in order to allow for the completion of the westbound interchange ramps and other rebuilding of U. S. 35 lanes. The ramps currently being constructed will now open during this phase.

Lane restrictions will also continue to be effect in either direction.

The project is expected to ease congestion and improve safety at the new interchange upon its completion.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERNS

Southbound Trebein Road motorists desiring to go west or east on US 35:

Proceed south on the new Trebein Road overpass over U.S. 35.

Turn right onto the new, temporary Valley Road.

Proceed to the signal and turn either left to enter U.S. 35 West or right to enter U.S. 35 East.

Northbound Valley Road motorists desiring to go to U.S. 35 East or West:

Turn left onto the new temporary Valley Road before the Trebein Road overpass.

At the signal, turn left to travel to U.S. 35 West or turn right to enter U.S. 35 East.

Westbound U.S. 35 motorists desiring to go north on Trebein Road:

Proceed west on U.S. 35 and enter the LEFT turn lane at the traffic signal.

Turn left onto the new, temporary Valley Road.

Turn left onto the new Trebein Road overpass and continue north over U.S. 35.

Eastbound U.S. 35 motorists desiring to go north on Trebein Road:

Proceed east on U.S. 35 and enter the RIGHT turn lane at the traffic signal.

Turn right onto the new, temporary Valley Road.

Turn left onto the new Trebein Road overpass over U.S. 35.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.