YouTube stars Santel, Katina Eats Kilos visit Xenia to topple ‘Dirty 30’ challenge

XENIA — Randy Santel and Katina DeJarnett are not only professional food champions, but now have added Xenia donut eating champions to their resume.

The pair of social media stars visited Xenia on Monday to complete the “Dirty 30” challenge at Glazed Donut Eatery.

Competitiors who enter the challenge must eat 30 donuts, which are roughly three ounces in size, and drink three 16-ounce bottles of milk within the one hour time limit. Those who are able to accomplish the task get the $45 meal for free, and earn their place on the wall of fame inside the store.

Santel got everything put down just under the time limit by finishing close to 58 minutes. DeJarnett went second and set a time of 31 minutes 24 seconds. The overall record is closer to 26 minutes.

The challenge was created by the eatery in July 2023 and has had few winners in the last year.

Glazed owner Clay Fillinger said the pair of eaters found the shop’s challenge online and had been in discussions for a few weeks to plan their visit.

“They’ve been eating their way up here,” Fillinger said. “They’re doing a lot of stuff in Cincinnati and saw our challenge gaining popularity and we were just lucky enough to make it on there.”

Santel runs his own eating challenge accounts and is a registered dietitian, and DeJarnett, who is a former competitive bodybuilder, is found on Katina Eats Kilos accounts. The duo have followers and subscribers reaching into the millions on several social media platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and more.

The lobby of the donut shop was filled to capacity with local fans watching the event, and more were checking things out from the windows looking in. Santel and DeJarnett stuck around after the challenge to take pictures and meet with anyone in attendance, who all got a free donut for coming out.

Santel just wasn’t going to indulge anymore than he had to.

“Don’t put another donut in my face,” he told the crowd.

