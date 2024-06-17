Sports John Wooden Family Fieldhouse opens doors at AIA Steven Wright - June 17, 2024 0 Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The John Wooden Family Fieldhouse on the campus of Athletes in Action in Xenia officially opened on Saturday. Inside the Wooden Family Fieldhouse are numerous team, conference and athletic training rooms. The gym inside of the Wooden Family Fieldhouse can be configured in multiple ways, with nine basketball court and three volleyball court outlines created to hold events simultaneously. The primary portion of the gym has seating for close to 1,000 people and a LED scoreboard overhanging the court. .